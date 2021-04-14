NANGOMA Mission Hospital medical officer in-charge Dr Evans Muleya has testified that the hospital received drugs that were not ordered by authorised personnel. Dr Muleya told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that it was surprising that the medicines were delivered by the police using an ambulance from Sikanze Police Hospital when Nangoma Hospital had available transport that would have been used to collect the drugs from Medical Stores Limited. The witness was testifying in a matter in which three people, among them two police officers, are accused of stealing Government medicines...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.