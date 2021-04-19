THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has sentenced a 31-year-old Luanshya man to 36 months imprisonment with hard labour for insulting President Edgar Lungu during a phone-in programme on Millenium Radio. This is a matter in which Fred Manyaa was charged with defamation of the President but he pleaded not guilty. Particulars of the offence were that on March 28, 2019 in Lusaka, Maanya with intent to bring the name of the President into ridicule, published insulting matter by word of mouth. Delivering judgment Friday, Chief Resident Magistrate Lameck Mwale, stated that...



