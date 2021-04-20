FORMER Zambia Army officer, Lieutenant Nigel Mwaba, accused of murdering his lover Dr Tasila Tembo, has been declared mentally fit to take plea and stand trial. In this matter, Mwaba is facing one count of murder where it is alleged that the accused, between October 24 and October 26, 2020 in Lusaka, murdered Dr Tembo. He had, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge on February 1, this year, before Lusaka High Court Judge Wilfred Muma. Mwaba, 33, had earlier on through his lawyer applied to be taken to Chainama...



