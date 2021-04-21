POLITICAL analyst Dr Sishuwa Sishuwa has sued Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia Emmanuel Mwamba in the Lusaka High Court, seeking damages for defamation and malicious falsehood. Dr Sishuwa further wants an injunction directing Ambassador Mwamba to withdraw the defamatory article against him from circulating, and to further restrain the diplomat from publishing any other defamatory statements against him in his public debates, statements, opinions or otherwise. According to the statement of claim, Dr Sishuwa stated that the article published by Amb Mwamba on his Facebook page on March 29, portrayed him...



