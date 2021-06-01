LUSAKA lawyer Lewis Mosho has petitioned the Constitutional Court seeking an order that the consolidated petition against President Edgar Lungu be dismissed as it contravenes provisions of the law. Mosho has argued that the act of petitioning the incumbent President contravenes the mandatory provisions of Article 98(1) of the Constitution which prohibits any person from instituting criminal or civil proceedings against the President. He has cited historian Dr Sishuwa Sishuwa, Legal Resources Foundation Limited and Chapter One Foundation as first, second and third respondents, respectively. Legal Resources Foundation, Dr Sishuwa...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.