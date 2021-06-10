CONSTITUTIONAL Lawyer John Sangwa has petitioned the ConCourt seeking an order to quash Section 30 of the Constitutional Court Act which provides that the said court shall have discretion to award costs in proceedings. The Attorney General and Lewis Mosho have separately written to Sangwa demanding a total sum of K9,500,000 from him as costs following the Constitutional Court’s decision to dismiss his petition against ECZ and others. Sangwa is seeking a declaration that Section 30 of the Constitutional Court Act to the extent that it confers discretionary power in...



