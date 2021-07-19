CONSTITUTIONAL Court Judge Professor Margaret Munalula says the 19 month period President Edgar Lungu spent in office between January 2015 and September 2016 constituted a full term of office. She adds that President Lungu has therefore twice held office and is ineligible to run for office in the forthcoming presidential election. This is a matter in which Dr Sishuwa Sishuwa and Chapter One Foundation petitioned the Constitutional Court over the nomination of President Lungu as Presidential candidate on grounds that he has been elected into office twice. The petition was...



