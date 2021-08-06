Chilufya Tayali during the national prayers for peaceful elections in Zambia at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Lusaka on August 1, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has entered into a consent judgement with Chilufya Tayali in a matter in which he sued the latter for defamation and was demanding K100 million as compensation. According to a consent judgement filed in the Lusaka High Court, Wednesday, but yet to be endorsed by a judge, the parties agreed that the judgement would be enforced in favour of Hichilema, who is the plaintiff in the matter. It was further stated that Tayali, the defendant in the matter, retracts and unreservedly apologises for the defamatory remarks...