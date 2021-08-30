TWO former Zambia Army officers have applied for leave to commence judicial review against the State over their dismissal on allegations that they had intimate relationships with female recruits. In this matter, Captain Solomon Shabeenzu and Lieutenant Christopher Mulenga Nsama have cited the Attorney General as the respondent in the matter. The applicants are seeking an order of certiorari to remove into the High Court, for purposes of quashing the state’s decision to cancel their commission and dismissing them from Zambia Army’s regular force with immediate effect and barring them...



