CHAWAMA PF member of parliament Tasila Lungu has dragged Crown Television and three others to court for alleging that she was being investigated by the Anti-Corruption Commission over the purchase of a bank and its assets. Lungu has cited Black Swan Media Limited, trading as Crown TV Zambia; Jeff Mbewe and Mwamba Chikonka trading as The Candidate; Davies Shachinda trading as Southern Classic Media Limited; and Mwewa Chitambala trading as Simon Mwewa Lane TV as respondents. According to a statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court, Monday, Lungu...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.