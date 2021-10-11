ZESCO Limited and Konkola Copper Mines PLC (in liquidation) have applied to discontinue a matter in which they dragged Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) to court, on grounds that the case has been overtaken by operation of the law. According to a notice of discontinuance filed in the Lusaka High Court by Zesco legal counsel, and yet to be signed by the presiding judge, the company stated that they would like to discontinue the matter in its entirety. “Take notice that the first plaintiff in the original action and second defendant...



