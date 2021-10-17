FOUR UPND cadres have pleaded not guilty in a matter where they are accused of beating up a PF cadre at the court premises. The assault is alleged to have occurred after a judgement in a mayoral petition. In this matter, Robby Chinyemba, 46, Max Chinyemba, 41, Lackson Tembo, 42 and Vincent Zulu, 27, all businessmen, are charged with one count of assault contrary to the laws of Zambia. Particulars of the offence allege that the accused persons whilst acting together assaulted Nicodemus Chileshe on September 21, 2021, thereby causing...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.