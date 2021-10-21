KABUSHI PF member of parliament Bowman Lusambo has sued a woman claiming to be his baby mama, seeking damages, an apology and an order for a DNA test to be conducted. Lusambo has sued Matongo Cowham in the Lusaka High Court. According to a statement of claim, Lusambo stated that Cowham, in September this year, published through a video footage circulated on Facebook by Prime TV and other online media houses to the effect that he had been in a relationship with her for about eight years and had fathered...
Menu