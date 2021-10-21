KABUSHI PF member of parliament Bowman Lusambo has sued a woman claiming to be his baby mama, seeking damages, an apology and an order for a DNA test to be conducted. Lusambo has sued Matongo Cowham in the Lusaka High Court. According to a statement of claim, Lusambo stated that Cowham, in September this year, published through a video footage circulated on Facebook by Prime TV and other online media houses to the effect that he had been in a relationship with her for about eight years and had fathered...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.