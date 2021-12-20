Former Foreign Affairs minister Joe Malanji speaks to PF vice president Given Lubinda outside DEC offices after he was released on bail on December 9, 2021

KWACHA PF member of parliament Joseph Malanji has asked the Constitutional Court to interpret whether or not an MP whose seat is nullified by the High Court and has appealed, should attend parliamentary sittings before the appeal is determined. This is a matter in which Governance Elections Advocacy Research Services (GEARS) Initiative petitioned the Constitutional Court, questioning the continued attendance of Parliamentary sittings by PF members whose seats were nullified in the High Court. Gears Initiative cited Bowman Lusambo, Joseph Malanji, Mutotwe Kafwaya, Sibongile Mwamba, Luka Simumba, Allan Banda Kabwe,…...