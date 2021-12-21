THE Lusaka Magistrates’ court has sentenced a 46-year-old businesswoman to six years simple imprisonment for being in possession of six pieces of elephant ivory without lawful authority. This is a matter in which Dorcas Nyondo of Lusaka was charged with one count of unlawful possession of a wildlife trophy. Particulars of the offence were that on April 20, 2020 in Lusaka, Nyondo with other persons unknown, unlawfully possessed trophy, namely, six hard pieces of elephant ivory weighing 30kg, without lawful authority. Nyondo however pleaded not guilty to the charge. When…...



