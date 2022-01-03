THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has sentenced PF cadre Innocent Kalimanshi to 12 months imprisonment with hard labour for drug trafficking. This is a matter in which Kalimanshi, Andrew Mende, Titus Phiri, Nkandu Mundubi, Melvin Sichinga and Emmanuel Mwape were accused of trafficking in psychotropic substances. Magistrate Stanford Ngobola convicted Kalimanshi and Mende of drug trafficking on Friday but acquitted the other four persons they were jointly charged with. In his judgement, Magistrate Ngobola said the four acquitted persons were found with no case to answer as none of them was…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.