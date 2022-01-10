A WOMAN of Lusaka’s Misisi Township has been sentenced to five years simple imprisonment for hitting her son with an iron bar on his private parts after he stole a piece of chicken. Appearing before Lusaka Magistrate Trevor Kasanda, Friday, Jessy Banda, 33, admitted assaulting her eight-year-old son. The convict hit her son with an iron bar on his private parts on December 26, 2021 after he stole a piece of chicken from the pot. A few days later, she was arrested and formally charged with the offence of Assault…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.