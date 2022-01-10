A WOMAN of Lusaka’s Misisi Township has been sentenced to five years simple imprisonment for hitting her son with an iron bar on his private parts after he stole a piece of chicken. Appearing before Lusaka Magistrate Trevor Kasanda, Friday, Jessy Banda, 33, admitted assaulting her eight-year-old son. The convict hit her son with an iron bar on his private parts on December 26, 2021 after he stole a piece of chicken from the pot. A few days later, she was arrested and formally charged with the offence of Assault…...
Menu