FORMER Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo has appeared before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court on charges of corrupt acquisition of public property and possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime. Bowman, who is facing two counts of corrupt acquisition of public property and three counts of possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime, could however not take plea as the prosecutors are still awaiting consent from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to prosecute the matter. In count one, Lusambo who is represented by Makebi Zulu and…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.