FDD leader Edith Nawakwi has insisted before the Lusaka High Court that she is late Geoffrey Hambulo’s widow and therefore a beneficiary of his estate. This is a matter in which Nawakwi has sued two of her step-children Mweemba and Mulundu Hambulo in the Lusaka High Court, seeking among others, an order to revoke the letters of administration of the estate of late Hambulo granted to the two dated January 12, 2022. Mweemba and Mulundu recently argued that Nawakwi was not a fit person to be entrusted with the administration…...



