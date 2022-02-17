THE Constitutional Court has dismissed preliminary issues raised by Kwacha PF member of parliament Joseph Malanji in the case involving the nullification of his seat. Malanji was seeking, among others, an interpretation on whether or not an MP whose seat is nullified by the High Court and has appealed, should attend parliamentary sittings before the appeal is determined. In a ruling, the court said Malanji did not give any explanation as to why the issues which arose under the petition should be determined as preliminary issues as opposed to being…...



