THE Constitutional Court has refused to allow former Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji to produce his grade 12 certificate as evidence in a matter in which he is challenging the nullification of his Kwacha parliamentary seat. The court has ruled that Malanji’s notice of motion in which he was seeking an order to produce his grade 12 certificate has no merit, and it has therefore been dismissed. In November last year, Lusaka High Court judge Kazimbe Chenda nullified Malanji’s seat on grounds that he did not have a grade 12…...



