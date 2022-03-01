A CORONER has returned a closed verdict, indicating that the 42-year-old woman who died at a Catholic priest’s house in Lusaka’s Kaunda Square died of natural causes. Delivering a verdict, Monday, Coroner Judith Chiyaika said Monica Mulenga died of natural causes due to sudden cardiac arrest. “I was aided by the doctor from Levy Teaching Hospital where the deceased was attended to Dr Chishimba Kaunda, state pathologist Adam Mucheleng’anga and Father Ringford Mwelwa’s testimonies to come up with the verdict. My findings were that Monica Mutale Mulenga died of natural…...



