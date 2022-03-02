THE Economic and Financial Crimes Fast Track Court has taken over a case in which former ZAMPOST postmaster general McPherson Chanda and two others are facing 13 charges of theft by public servant. On January 25, 2022, Chanda, Best Mwaichi and Isaac Kamwimba appeared before Ndola Chief Resident Magistrate Davies Chibwili where they pleaded not guilty to the charges. However, when the matter came up on March 1, 2022 for trial, the accused persons appeared before a different Magistrate who is handling economic and financial crimes under the fast track…...



