KONKOLA Copper Mines (KCM) Provisional Liquidator Milingo Lungu yesterday denied charges of theft and money laundering involving K17,250,000. Lungu who is charged with six counts of theft and money laundering pleaded not guilty before Lusaka magistrate, Jennipher Bwalya after the charges were read out to him. In the first count, it is alleged that Lungu on July 26, 2021, in Lusaka, being the provisional liquidator for KCM, stole K5 million, property of KCM PLC. In the second count, it is alleged that Lungu on July 27, 2021, stole K5 million,…...



