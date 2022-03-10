THE Constitutional Court has declared that Christopher Chibuye was duly elected as PF member of parliament for Mkushi North. Constitutional Court judges; Anne Sitali, Mungeni Mulenga, Palan Mulonda, Professor Margaret Munalula and Martin Musaluke have therefore set aside the High Court’s decision to nullify Chibuye’s election. Chibuye had appealed to the Constitutional Court against the High Court’s decision to nullify his seat. This was after UPND’s losing candidate Topson Kunda petitioned the seat, alleging electoral malpractices. Kunda alleged that Chibuye engaged in electoral malpractices such as the use of government…...



