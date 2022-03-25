THE Kaoma Magistrates’ Court has committed former PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri and former president Edgar Lungu’s barber Shebby Chilekwa to the High Court for trial in a case in which they are charged with the murder of Lawrence Banda. Magistrate Bestings Hamasiki committed the two to the High Court, Thursday, after receiving a certificate of committal from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). Earlier, the duo’s lawyer Charles Changano asked the court to constitute a preliminary inquiry into the matter to determine whether or not the evidence before…...



