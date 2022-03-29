PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has appointed Judge Prisca Nyambe and lawyer Chad Muleza as members of the Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC), subject to ratification by the National Assembly. According to a statement issued by Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya, Tuesday, the President hoped that the two appointed members would tirelessly apply their expertise to improving the administration of justice in the country. “President Hakainde Hichilema has appointed, subject to ratification by the National Assembly, the following as members of the Judicial Complaints Commission; Judge Prisca Nyambe (Rtd) and Mr. Chad Muleza. The…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.