THE State has submitted to the Lusaka High Court that DEC received information from a reliable source to the effect that Lusaka businessman Valden Findlay, his wife Dessislava and his companies illegally received huge payments from the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Justice. The State has disclosed that the Ministry of Finance allegedly paid out an amount of K386,265,277 to Dessislava Findlay (Trading as D Findlay and Associates) between December 1, 2016 and August 17, 2021. The Attorney General further argues that the bank accounts belonging to Findlay…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.