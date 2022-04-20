THE eight UPND supporters accused of killing two PF youths in Lusaka’s Kanyama Township have asked the court to discharge them if the State has failed to provide witnesses in the matter. And Lusaka High Court judge Charles Zulu has cautioned the prosecution against dictating to the court when it should sit to hear the matter, saying the court is strongly allergic to adjournments. In this matter, the eight UPND supporters are charged with the murder of two PF supporters after allegedly raiding a PF campaign centre in Kanyama township…...



