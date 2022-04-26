AMOS Chanda’s wife, Mable, has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that as far as she is concerned, there was no use of insulting language when Anti-Corruption Commission officers searched the couple’s bedroom and that nobody was obstructed. Magistrate Makalicha recently found Chanda, his wife Mable and sister-in-law Ruth Mulenga, with a case to answer in the matter in which they are charged with three counts of using insulting language and obstructing Anti-Corruption Commission officers. When the matter came up for opening of defence, Monday, Mable recalled that on October 27,…...

