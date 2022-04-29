FORMER Ministry of Higher Education permanent secretary Owen Mugemezulu has appeared before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court on a charge of willful failure to comply with applicable law and procedure involving US$225,000,000. The Anti-Corruption Commission recently arrested Mugemezulu for corrupt practices involving over $33 million. The commission said the arrest was in connection with a contract he is alleged to have signed in 2017 with China Energy Engineering Group–Hunan Power Design Institute Co. Ltd worth US$225,000,000 for the design and build of the FTJ Chiluba University in Mansa and Kasama, under…...



