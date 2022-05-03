THE Lusaka High Court has thrown out an application by Vedanta Resources Holdings Limited in which it asked the court to dismiss the winding-up petition against Konkola Copper Mines (KCM). Lusaka High Court judge Mwaka Mikalile said the High Court had no jurisdiction to entertain Vedanta’s application filed on September 20, 2021 by virtue of the fact that the arbitration was yet to be concluded. She added that the stay of the winding-up proceedings remained operative as ordered by the Court of Appeal. On November 20, 2020, the Court of…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.