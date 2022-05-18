Former Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Ronald Chitotela at ACC in Lusaka on May 4, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER tourism minister Ronald Chitotela has been discharged by the Economic and Financial Crimes Court in a case he was recently arrested for, of possessing property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime. Chitotela has been discharged on account of the consent settlement that he entered into with the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). Chitotela had previously raised a preliminary issue, asking Lusaka magistrate Jennipher Bwalya to dismiss the matter he was recently arrested for, arguing that he can not be tried when there was a consent agreement. Chitotela was facing two…...