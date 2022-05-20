Former Konkola Copper Mines PLC provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu with his lawyer Makebi Zulu leaving the Lusaka Magistrates' Court shortly after he appeared on April 8, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Constitutional Court has halted criminal proceedings before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court involving former KCM provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu, pending the hearing of a petition in which he is challenging his re-arrest after being granted immunity from prosecution. Constitutional Court Judge Martin Musaluke has ordered that no party, interested individual or entity is to take action in the criminal proceedings currently before the Magistrates’ Court involving Lungu until the ConCourt determines the petition on constitutional issues raised before it. Director of Public Prosecutions Lillian Siyunyi had entered a nolle prsequi…...