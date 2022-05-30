Former Konkola Copper Mines PLC provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu with his lawyer Makebi Zulu leaving the Lusaka Magistrates' Court shortly after he appeared on April 8, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE State has asked Constitutional Court judge Martin Musaluke to reverse his decision to halt criminal proceedings against former Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu in the Subordinate Court. Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha has submitted that Justice Musaluke departed from the well-settled principle of the law that civil proceedings can not be used to abort criminal proceedings. The Constitutional Court recently halted criminal proceedings before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court involving Lungu, pending the hearing of a petition in which he is challenging his re-arrest after being granted immunity…...