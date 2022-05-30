THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has convicted and sentenced a 46-year-old driver of Evelyn Hone College to 12 months imprisonment for defaming President Hakainde Hichilema. Convicting Andsen Zulu of Lusaka’s Barlastone area, Magistrate Chrispin Hapungani observed that it had become common for people to bring the name of the President into disrepute on social media where there were millions of people. Allegations were that Zulu, on April 29, 2022, with intent to bring the name of the President into hatred, ridicule, or contempt, did publish the defamatory matter by writing on…...



