A Zesco employee yesterday testified how the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) approached the power utility requesting information relating to 33 meter connections involving the infamous 51 houses which a Lusaka couple is in court for. The couple is charged with corrupt practices involving concealment and possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime. Testifying when trial commenced before Lusaka magistrate Faides Hamaundu, sitting as Economic and Financial Crimes court, Monday, Zesco head of customer services Kennedy Chisanga said ACC approached Zesco requesting for information relating to property no. 384/19899/7…...



