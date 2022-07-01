THE Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has dragged four Chinese-owned companies to court for offences of tax evasion. And the Authority has revealed that government lost taxes in the sum of K10.7 million due to alleged fraudulent recovery of Value Added Tax by the said companies and Directors. The Chinese-owned companies which have been dragged to court include; Eagles Eye Transformation Limited, Focus on Equipment and Services Limited, Mineral Junxion and Transport Limited, and Taurus Mining Resources Limited. In a statement, Thursday, ZRA Acting Corporate Communications Manager Oliver Nzala said the…...



