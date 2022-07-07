FORMER Postmaster general MacPherson Chanda and two others have been sentenced to two years simple imprisonment after being found guilty of corrupt practices involving over K300 million. The Court has also ordered the Attorney General to recover on behalf of the State the K335 million social cash transfer funds which Chanda and two others unlawfully diverted. This is in a case in which Chanda, Best Mwaichi and Isaac Kamwimba were charged with corrupt practices involving over K300 million. The trio, in their capacities as postmaster general, director of finance and…...



