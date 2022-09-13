Chilanga PF Member of Parliament Maria Langa with Lupososhi PF Member of Parliament Lazarous Chungu following the proceedings at the National Dialogue Forum at Mulungushi International Conference Centre on May 8, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER Chilanga PF member of parliament Maria Langa has appeared before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court on a charge of false swearing. Langa is facing one count of false swearing contrary to section 109 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. It is alleged that Langa, 58, on September 29, 2016, in Lusaka, made a false swearing or declaration before a commissioner of oaths, a person authorised to administer an oath or take a declaration upon a matter of public interest involving Benedict Benson Chanda and In Footsteps Travel and Tours. When the matter came up for plea before magistrate Ireen Wishimanga, Monday, Langa denied the charge. Magistrate Wishimanga adjourned the matter to October 25 for trial…....