THE Lusaka High Court has granted Bowman Lusambo and Joseph Malanji their application to halt activities relating to the by-elections in Kabushi and Kwacha, pending determination of their matter. This is a matter in which Malanji and Lusambo dragged ECZ to the Lusaka High Court, seeking an order that it should hold fresh nominations for Kwacha and Kabushi constituencies. Malanji and Lusambo had earlier asked the Lusaka High Court to order ECZ to stay or suspend the upcoming by-elections, pending determination of the matter before it. The Electoral Commission of Zambia and the State however opposed the application to stay the by-elections. ECZ argued that staying the by-elections in Kwacha and Kabushi would deprive the people in those constituencies of…...



