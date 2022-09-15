THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has fined an ex-convict of Mansa K8,000 for impersonating Chief Justice Mumba Malila and soliciting money from permanent secretaries. Lusaka magistrate Ireen Wishimanga ruled that Emmanuel Sichinga would serve nine months imprisonment with hard labour if he failed to pay the K8,000 fine. Sichinga, 42, was facing two counts of personation, to which he pleaded guilty. Facts of the matter were that on August 12, 2022, Anthony Kamanda, the Chief Security Officer for the department of Judiciary reported at Ridgeway Police Post on behalf of Chief Justice Malila that between August 8 and 11, 2022, Sichinga made phone calls and falsely represented himself as Chief Justice of Zambia to Barbara Chembo, Secretary to the Permanent Secretary…...



