DEVELOPMENT Bank of Zambia (DBZ) legal counsel has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that the Bank’s former managing director Dr Samuel Bwalya’s contract had no provision for education allowance. This is the matter in which Dr Bwalya is charged with abuse of authority of office involving K781,195.78. It is alleged that Dr Bwalya between May 1, 2020 and July 30, 2021, as a public officer namely, managing director for Development Bank of Zambia, abused the authority of his office in the manner he arbitrarily directed the payments of school fees for his children using public funds belonging to DBZ, an act prejudicial to the rights and interests of the government, a matter or transaction that involved the said public body…....



