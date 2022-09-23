THE Lusaka High Court has dismissed suspended DPP Lilian Siyunyi’s application for leave to commence judicial review proceedings against the President’s refusal to grant her a waiver of the oath of office. High Court Judges Pixie Yangailo, Maria Mopani Kawimbe and Ruth Chibbabbuka ruled that Siyunyi sat on her right to be heard by not filing the application shortly after President Hakainde Hichilema’s Legal advisor Christopher Mundia notified her that the President had refused to waive her oath of secrecy. Meanwhile, Siyunyi’s lawyer Abraham Mwansa has insisted that Mundia had no mandate to communicate such a decision because it had to be under the President’s signature. “The main reason [the court gave] was that we made the application out of…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.