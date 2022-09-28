Former president Edgar Lungu’s economic advisor Hibeene Mwiinga with his son Hakaantu with their lawyer, M Phiri from Messrs Makebi Zulu advocates, at the Lusaka Magistrates' Court on Thursday, August 25, 2022 – Picture by Milimo Namangala

FORMER president Edgar Lungu’s economic advisor Hibeene Mwiinga, his wife Mercy Musanje and their son, Hakaantu, have taken fresh plea, denying 66 corruption-related charges. This was after the Anti-Corruption Commission added 20 more counts to the initial 46 charges the trio was facing. The commission earlier arrested and charged Lungu’s former Special Assistant for Economics for possession of property valued at over K41 million and cash amounting to over US $238,900. The commission said there were a total of 54 properties that had been linked to Mwiinga, his wife and son that were reasonably suspected to have been acquired through proceeds of crime between 2015 and 2021. When the matter came up for commencement of trial yesterday, the prosecution team…...