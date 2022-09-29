ATTORNEY General Mulilo Kabesha has told the Constitutional Court that President Hakainde Hichilema acted within the law by not renewing former Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) vice chairperson Emily Sikazwe’s contract. He argues that Sikazwe is therefore not entitled to any of the reliefs she is seeking in the matter in which she is challenging the President’s decision to “prematurely” fire her. Sikazwe recently petitioned the Constitutional Court seeking an order that President Hichilema’s decision to “prematurely” terminate her employment was null and void and devoid of merit. She argued that her tenure of office was up to October 5, 2027. Sikazwe, who cited the Attorney General as the respondent in her petition, wants an order that the President contravened…...



