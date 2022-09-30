THE Constitutional Court has upheld the High Court’s decision to declare Jean Chisenga as duly elected member of parliament for Mambilima constituency. In this matter, UPND losing candidate Chileshe Chilufya petitioned Chisenga’s election, arguing that there was bribery and inducement of voters during the August 12, 2021 general elections. Chilufya submitted that Chisenga induced voters not to vote for their preferred candidate. But in a judgement delivered yesterday, Justice Martin Musaluke said the appellant failed to adduce evidence that the developmental projects in Mambilima Constituency amounted to bribery. “The appellant needed to adduce evidence that the philanthropic/developmental projects which included paying school fees for girls, refurbishing hospitals, roofing of churches amounted to bribery and induced the voters not to vote…...



