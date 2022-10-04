FORMER Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Administration Kakulubelwa Mulalelo has been jointly charged with former Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Kennedy Malama and seven others with willful failure to comply with applicable law in relation to the procurement, supply and delivery of 50 ambulances. In the initial matter, Dr Malama was jointly charged with Dr Gardner Syakantu, Dr Francis Bwalya, Dr Muzaza Nthele, Rebecca Njobvu, Maximilian Bweupe, Wilson Lungu and Jabbin Mulwanda with willful failure to comply with applicable law and procedure. However, when the matter came up for commencement of trial before the Financial and Economic Crimes Court, Monday, ACC prosecutor Daniel Ngwira informed the court that the state was ready to proceed with the matter, but first…...



