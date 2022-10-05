GREEN party leader Peter Sinkamba and governance activist Isaac Mwanza have argued before the Constitutional Court that there will be a leadership vacuum in Kabushi and Kwacha constituencies if by-elections are not held within 90 days. The duo has petitioned the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) before the Constitutional Court over the alleged failure to call for fresh nominations despite two aspiring candidates for Kabushi and Kwacha constituencies resigning from the race. They are seeking a declaration that the nominations and elections that would be held in Kabushi and Kwacha constituencies after October 27, 2022 and November 2, 2022, respectively, will be unconstitutional and illegal. During hearing, the petitioners submitted that the days were running, arguing that an election held…...



