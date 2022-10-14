CHIEF Justice Mumba Malila says the Judiciary is considering allowing public interest court cases to be broadcast live during deliberations. Speaking to journalists during a Judiciary and media workshop, Friday,Justice Malila said this aspect would be considered during a Policy Committee Meeting for the Judiciary which would be held in the first quarter of next year. He, however, said security, among other things, would be put into consideration before allowing court proceedings to be broadcast live. “As much as I may incline myself to allow broadcast of selected proceedings, especially those of public interest, I am constrained by the fact that these are very serious policy decisions that ought to be taken by the Judiciary at its Policy Committee Meeting…....



